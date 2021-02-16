The new ground adjacent to Murrayfield can hold 7,800 fans

New Edinburgh stadium completed

Edinburgh Rugby have their first-ever permanent home after the completion of a £5.7m ground adjacent to Murrayfield. It will hold around 7,800 supporters – with around 5,800 seats and capacity for 2,000 using safe-standing. It has covered stands on all four sides, and the Guinness Pro14 side will now begin the process of adorning the ground with the club’s colours and sponsors’ logos.

The field has World Rugby certification for contact training and playing (with what the club call a ‘state-of-the-art 3G surface’.

Edinburgh Managing Director, Douglas Struth, said of the project’s completion: “We are absolutely thrilled to reach the point of project completion and are delighted with the finished product. The stadium looks and feels fantastic.

“Our new stadium will allow us to better connect with our fans, community, sponsors and partners; creating a deeper sense of belonging as we strive to attract more people to the club, whilst enhancing the match-day experience for our fans inside and outside the ground.

“I have always said that this is a game-changing project for us, and Edinburgh Rugby has always been a club of huge potential. Our new stadium will now go a long way to helping us realise that potential.

“The hard work really kicks on from here. The new stadium is fantastic, but it is nothing without our fans here to fill it.

“That is a magnificent target to focus the mind and we can all really look forward to that moment.”

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: “Getting back into the stadium together will be big, uniting moment for everyone, for a lot of reasons, and will hopefully help us continue to improve as a club, on and off the pitch.”

