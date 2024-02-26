New-look Red Roses headline Rugby World April 2024 issue ahead of women’s Six Nations

It's a photoshoot with a difference for two of England's women

With the start of the women’s Six Nations fast approaching, we set England duo and close friends Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach free for a photo shoot with a difference at Twickenham. The Red Roses are known for being a winning machine on the field but there’s far more to John Mitchell’s side than just that.

While we have team guides for every side in the women’s Six Nations, the men’s is also by no means over. We have interviews with England’s Tommy Freeman, Wales’ Rio Dyer, France’s Gaël Fickou and Italy’s Tommaso Menoncello.

But that’s barely scratching the surface of what’s inside your magazine this month, which should be with subscribers now and is out on shelves from Tuesday 27 February.

What’s inside Rugby World April 2024 issue?

Six comprehensive team guides for the women’s Six Nations

Our regular columnist Stephen Jones looks at whether the game has become too cynical?

looks at whether the game has become too cynical? Josh Graham speaks to England wing Tommy Freeman, who is relishing his first crack under Steve Borthwick in the Six Nations after a stellar season for Saints

We run through the top 12 Le Crunch clashes of all time ahead of England men’s final Six Nations 2024 game away to France on Super Saturday

We run through the top 12 Le Crunch clashes of all time ahead of England men's final Six Nations 2024 game away to France on Super Saturday

Lauren Jenkins does the Big Interview with France's defensive captain Gaël Fickou with the Racing centre revealing he relished the Netflix cameras and may one day head Stateside…

Tom English asks those who know him best about The Making of Rory Darge, Scotland's new co-captain with Finn Russell

, Scotland’s new co-captain with Finn Russell Mark Palmer sits down with Italy’s man of the moment Tommaso Menoncello, who speaks about his determination to come back from World Cup injury heartache

With plenty of new captains at the helm, including Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony , Tom English dives into the art of captaincy

, Tom English dives into the art of captaincy Mark Palmer travels to Tbilisi to find out about the changing of the guard at Georgia as the Richard Cockerill era begins in earnest

Alan Pearey chats to the latest Wales speedster on the wing, Rio Dyer, who can't wait to go head-to-head with France's Damian Penaud in round four

, who can’t wait to go head-to-head with France’s Damian Penaud in round four The late Barry John is our national hero. The Wales legend sadly died aged 79; Neil Squires pays tribute to The King

is our national hero. The Wales legend sadly died aged 79; Neil Squires pays tribute to The King The Analyst, Sean Holley, unpicks the classy Tommaso Allan try v England that shows Italy’s attacking intent

Josh Graham speaks to Durham Uni masters student and Blaydon RFC player Toni Robinson, who says rugby saved her after an incredibly rare health condition overhauled her life, for this month’s Grass Roots feature

We go over Belgium’s incredible Rugby Europe upset win over Portugal – the biggest in world rankings history – in Downtime with centre Florian Remue

What else is in this month’s edition of Rugby World magazine?

Rising Stars : England U20 men’s captain Finn Carnduff and Red Roses international No 8 Daisy Hibbert-Jones

: England U20 men’s captain Finn Carnduff and Red Roses international No 8 Daisy Hibbert-Jones Face-off: Is there enough support for dealing with social media trolls?

trolls? What It’s Like To: Play games in a temporary home, as France take the show on the road with the Stade de France out of action due to the Olympics preparation

as France take the show on the road with the Stade de France out of action due to the Olympics preparation Inside the mind of Kenny Logan

Column from Joël Jutge, World Rugby’s head of match officials: “Rugby belongs to the players. We want to showcase their talent”

World Rugby’s head of match officials: “Rugby belongs to the players. We want to showcase their talent” Secret Ref says Scotland’s no-try at the death would’ve been given as a score if not for the TMO

says Scotland’s no-try at the death would’ve been given as a score if not for the TMO Secret Player pans England men’s decision to go it alone without the RPA

