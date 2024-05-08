New Six Nations Women’s Summer Series strengthens U20 talent pathway

The tournament bids to help younger players get more experience

A Six Nations Women’s Summer Series has been announced in a bid to help develop younger players.

It will not be a round robin tournament, instead it will feature three competition days. All six teams will be made up of predominantly U20s players but they will also be able to include three U23s players in their squads.

Julie Paterson, chief of rugby at Six Nations Rugby, said: “The development pathway is an essential part of the strategy and commitment of Six Nations Rugby, and the six unions and federations, to proactively support the creation and growth of opportunities in the women’s game.

“The ability for the players, coaches and match officials to gain rugby experience and exposure to a structured international pathway are vitals elements of the mission to motivate the long term, sustainable development of the women’s game. Introducing the Women’s Summer Series delivers on this mission and commitment.”

England’s U20 head coach LJ Lewis added: “The Women’s Pathway deserves a tournament like this to bridge the development gap between the age-grade and senior levels. Our girls are determined to make the most of this new opportunity for them.

“The Red Roses have served as a massive source of inspiration for us in recent months – now, it’s time for us to make our imprint on the tournament.”

Which teams are playing in the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series?

All six teams who compete in the Six Nations will be involved in the tournament.

England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and France will all compete.

When is the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series?

The inaugural tournament will take play on 4, 9 and 14 July in Italy.

The games will be available to watch on Six Nations Rugby YouTube channels.

Full fixtures:

Thursday, 4 July

France v Wales, 9am BST

England v Ireland, 5.30pm BST

Italy v Scotland, 8pm BST

Tuesday, 9 July

Ireland v Italy, 9am BST

Scotland v France, 5.30pm BST

Wales v England, 8pm BST

Sunday, 14 July

Ireland v Scotland, 9am BST

Italy v Wales, 5.30pm BST

England v France, 8pm BST

