New streaming platform to include WXV and SVNS matches

World Rugby have collaborated with a streaming service to bring fans more content

World Rugby are launching a new streaming platform which will include coverage of the WXV tournament and the HSBC SVNS.

It will also see exclusive content and coverage of both the men and women’s World Cups. WXV is a new tournament in women’s rugby and will see three tiers of international teams competing annually.

There will also be a 1,000 hours of archive footage that will be made available for fans to dig into.

The platform, which is going to be called RugbyPass TV, has seen the governing body team up with Endeavor streaming. It will be launching before the start of the men’s Rugby World Cup which begins on 8 September.

World Rugby’s chief executive Alan Gilpin said: “It represents a key strategy in our mission to make rugby truly global by making the sport more accessible and more relevant to more people.

“This is a statement of intent to set the sport up for success, for all our unions, regions and the wider rugby ecosystem, and a result of a significant business transformation to convert our vision into meaningful growth outcomes. RugbyPass TV will deepen connections with audiences and accelerate growth beyond our traditional markets.”

And World Rugby chief marketing and content officer James Rothwell added: “This is an opportunity for rugby fans around the world to get closer to the game we love.

“Rugby is an incredible sport, and we want to deepen the connection it has with new and existing fans through live rights, never seen before archive content, and our World Rugby Studios original programming. RugbyPass TV is the destination for global rugby content.”

