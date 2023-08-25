New Zealand reduced to 13 men in just 15 minutes against Springboks

The All Blacks' discipline cost them two yellow cards in the early stages at Twickenham

New Zealand were reduced to 13 men in just 15 minutes after an extremely ill-disciplined start to their clash with South Africa at Twickenham.

Ian Foster’s men were camped on their own line for the vast majority of the opening exchanges in South West London as the Springboks siege took its toll.

Read more: Why Frans Malhere is a world-class tighthead prop for South Africa

The penalties mounted rapidly with captain Sam Cane given a clear last warning by English referee Matt Carley. However, the All Blacks did not heed the warning and Scott Barrett was the first to be yellow carded after taking out Faf de Klerk at a ruck around halfway.

The pressure did not relent and neither did the maul infringements from five-metre lineouts. Captain Cane was the next to find himself trudging off with a second yellow card in as many minutes.

Incredibly that left New Zealand with fewer forwards on the pitch (six) than South Africa had on the bench (seven) after Willie Le Roux failed to shake off a training niggle and Kwagga Smith was added to the replacements in the No 24 jersey.

New Zealand were also dealt an injury blow early on after tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax had to be driven off the field with what appeared to be a lower limb injury. He was replaced by Fletcher Newell.

After multiple held-up attempts, South Africa finally breached the New Zealand line when captain Siya Kolisi crashed over under the posts, replays confirming the ball had indeed touched the turf.

The All Blacks had the chance to get their first points on a gloomy evening but somehow Richie Mo’unga contrived to miss a very straightforward penalty attempt from bang in front of the posts.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.