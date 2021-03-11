The two-time World Cup winner has called time on his career

New Zealand’s Sonny Bill Williams retires from rugby

Sonny Bill Williams has announced his retirement from both rugby codes – league and union – and has hinted he will pursue a boxing career.

The 35-year-old won 58 caps for New Zealand after making his debut against England in 2010. He played in three World Cups and was part of the All Blacks’ triumphs in 2011 and 2015.

In addition, the centre represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics and, at domestic level, he won a Super Rugby title with the Chiefs in 2012.

In his league career, he was part of New Zealand’s World Cup team that made the final in 2013 and won NRL titles with Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters. He last played for the Roosters in an NRL semi-final defeat by Canberra Raiders back in October.

He was contracted to play for Toronto Wolfpack until 2021 but his deal fell through after the club wasn’t re-admitted into the Super League having withdrawn from last season’s competition in the wake of the pandemic.

Sonny Bill Williams retires: What will he do next?

Williams tweeted: “A massive thank you to the public & fans for all the support over years. To my many teammates, thanks for the lessons & help along the way.

“It wasn’t a perfect journey, but the lessons have helped shape me into the man I’m proud to be off the field today.”

And he has said he is now turning his attention to boxing. Williams had seven fights between 2009 and 2015, and won each bout.

He told Nine Network: “I’m keen to get back into the ring, I’ve got a couple of years. I spoke to the wife first and, like usual, she supported me.

“I want to know how I will go in six months instead of six weeks.”

