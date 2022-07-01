Andy Farrell’s side play the All Blacks three times in July

New Zealand v Ireland live stream: How to watch the 2022 Test series

Ireland will be looking for their first-ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil when they play at Eden Park this Saturday – the first of three Tests between the two sides.

Ireland have a decent recent record against New Zealand with wins in Chicago and Dublin, but will be looking to make history this July.

Can they overpower the All Blacks as they did in November? They will need props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong firing for as close to 80 minutes as they can manage, while Josh van der Flier will be looking to maintain his exceptional run of form.

The All Blacks preparation has been disrupted by several Covid cases in camp, including head coach Ian Foster, but they have still been able to name a strong team.

They have two centurions at half-back in Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith, then at the other end of the spectrum Leicester Fainga’anuku makes his Test debut on the wing after a superb season for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

Here are the two team line-ups for the first Test in Auckland and below we explain how you can watch the match.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; George Bower, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao, Pita Gus Sowakula, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki.

How to watch New Zealand v Ireland from outside your country

New Zealand v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

All Ireland’s tour matches will be shown live on Sky Sports and kick off at 8.05am UK & Ireland time.

The first New Zealand v Ireland match on Saturday 2 July will be live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Action channels, with coverage starting at 7.30am.

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

If you just want to watch this match, it’s £11.99 for a day membership. Or a monthly membership, which would allow you to watch all of Ireland’s Tests this summer as well as those of England, Scotland and Wales, is £33.99 – and you can cancel at any time.

New Zealand v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, this Test series can be streamed live on Stan Sport and matches will kick off at 5.05pm AET.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

New Zealand v Ireland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the New Zealand v Ireland matches from the Land of the Long White Cloud, head to Sky Sport NZ.

The first Test kicks off at 7.05pm in New Zealand and coverage starts at 6pm on Sky Sport NZ1.

New Zealand v Ireland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the New Zealand v Ireland Test series from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The first Test kicks off at 9.05am South Africa time and is live from 9am on SuperSport’s Rugby channel.

New Zealand v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of summer tour matches is FloRugby, although it will be a case of late nights/early mornings to catch the action.

The New Zealand v Ireland matches will kick off at 3.05am on the East Coast and 12.05am on the West Coast, and they will be streamed on its FloRugby platform.

It costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

