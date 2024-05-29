Northampton release more semi-final tickets after Saracens fail to sell allocation

The two clubs will play each other in the Premiership semi-final this weekend

Northampton Saints have put more tickets up for sale for their Premiership semi-final against Saracens on Friday.

The club have 500 extra tickets after the defending Premiership champions failed to sell-out their allocation for the match.

Read more: Farrell praises Smith

Northampton Saints posted on X: “Following the return of seats from the away team’s allocation, around 500 tickets will go on general sale for Friday’s previously sold out Gallagher Prem semi-final.”

One fan queried what Saracens’ entire allocation amount was. another supporter replied: “Not sure but Sale’s allocation from Bath for their semi was 20% of capacity so I’d assume similar.”

And the original fan said: “That sounds about right, 20% would put it at around the 3000 mark.”

This means Saracens have sold around 2,500 tickets for the mouth-watering clash. Northampton are the in-form team this season, finishing top of the table with results including a 90-0 thrashing against Gloucester.

Saracens, meanwhile, finished fourth with some of their performances not up to their usual standards. However, Sarries have still shown their ruthless edge in some matches.

Those performances did not come against Northampton, though. The Saints have beaten Saracens on both occasions where the clubs have played in the league this season. The first result was a narrow 18-12 win and the reverse fixture saw Northampton win 41-30.

Both sides have outgoing players which they will want to send off with silverware which is added motivation for the clubs.

For Northampton Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam are among those departing the club for french sides. While for Saracens Owen Farrell, Mako and Billy Vunipola are on the list of names leaving the London club.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.