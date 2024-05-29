The two clubs will play each other on Friday

Northampton v Saracens semi-final predictions are difficult considering the history behind both clubs. In addition to that the talent each squad possesses.

The recent history in terms of trophy success would turn the barometer in Saracens’ direction. It has been ten years since Northampton won the Premiership title. Since that time Saracens have won it five times, including last year’s trophy. This is of course a semi-final but knockout rugby results do favour Saracens in recent history.

It is not only a place in the final to battle for silverware the two clubs are fighting for, they are also targeting a perfect farewell for departing players. Northampton are saying goodbye to stars like Courtney Lawes at the end of the season. Saracens, meanwhile, have legends like Owen Farrell leaving.

But who will win the semi-finals? The prediction and more details are below.

Northampton v Saracens semi-final predictions

Northampton Saints by 10. Saracens are the defending champions but they face a difficult task in trying to overcome Northampton at home. The London side also have no beaten Northampton in the league this season. The in-form Northampton should have enough to defeat Saracens and do so convincingly.

Saracens won’t roll over but Northampton’s performance will overcome Mark McCall’s side.

Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST – 31 May

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Venue: Franklins Gardens (aka Cinch Stadium)

Capacity: 15,249

Northampton Saints v Saracens head-to-head results

23/24 Premiership season second game: Northampton 41-30 Saracens

23/24 Premiership season first game: Saracens 12-18 Northampton

22/23 Premiership season second game: Northampton 38-29 Saracens

22/23 Premiership season first game: Saracens 45-39 Northampton

Northampton Saints v Saracens team news

Neither side have reported any fresh injuries.

