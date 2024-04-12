Our EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final predictions

Who will make the semis?

Challenge Cup quarter-final predictions are proving difficult to call. The last 16 clashes were largely close affairs and the last eight will prove to be no different.

The encounters begin on Friday night when Gloucester take on Ospreys.

But when are the rest of the matches and who will win? Take a look below.

Challenge Cup quarter-final predictions: Gloucester v Ospreys

Match details: Friday 12 April, 8pm BST, Kingsholm

Prediction: Gloucester 22-16 Ospreys. Gloucester may not have the best form in the Premiership this season but they are going well in the Challenge Cup. They come up against the Ospreys who are fired up.

Ospreys’ Adam Beard said: “It doesn’t get any more exciting than going to Gloucester to play in a European quarter final. We’re targeting the semi-finals and it would be huge for us to get there. We know this is knock-out rugby and there are no second chances now, so we’re going to do everything in our power to get there.” Gloucester have the home advantage though and so should just edge it.

Clermont v Ulster

Match details: Saturday 13 April, 12.30pm BST, Stade Marcel-Michelin

Prediction: Clermont 15-10 Ulster. Ulster have been given a boost before the match with Iain Henderson and Steven Kitshoff both being fit for the match. They will be hoping they can overcome Clermont away and if they do they will reach the last four for the first time since 2021.

However, Clermont are a tough opposition who have their fans in the stands. The French club should come out on top but the fixture will be one that comes down to the wire.

Sharks v Edinburgh

Match details: Saturday 13 April, 12.30pm BST, Hollywoodbets Kings Park

Prediction: Sharks 20-35 Edinburgh Both teams head into the match after convincing wins in the last 16. Edinburgh beat Bayonne 33-15 and the Sharks blew Zebre away 47-3. Sharks do have the advantage of being at home but there is something about this Edinburgh side which makes the prediction lean towards them.

Duhan van der Merwe is a clutch player and he could play a crucial part in the match if he gets in some space.

Benetton v Connacht

Match details: Sunday 14 April, 12.30pm BST, Stadio Monigo

Prediction: Benetton 30-15 Connacht Benetton have a host of Italian internationals in top form at the moment and still riding the high of the Six Nations. The club are also hosting and the atmosphere at Benetton is said the be one of the best in Europe.

Connacht arrive with their own internationals and will push the Italian side but the hosts should win.

