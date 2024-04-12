The last eight will face each other this weekend

Champions Cup quarter-final predictions are tricky to make with the clubs remaining all capable of taking the title.

It has been a thrilling competition so far with many of the the last 16 matches going down to the wire.

But who is playing who in the quarters? And who will win? Here are some predicitions.

Champions Cup quarter-final predictions: Bordeaux v Harlequins

Match details: Saturday 13 April, 3pm BST, Stade Chaban-Delmas

Prediction: Bordeaux 40-20 Harlequins. Bordeaux blew three-time champions Saracens away in the last 16 and so it will take a heroic effort from Harlequins to overcome the French outfit. The hosts also have lethal players who can produce some magic. Damian Penaud beat 11 defenders in the game last week.

Quins too have special players like Marcus Smith. However, they had a bumpy match against Edinburgh in the last 16 which was filled with penalties. Their discipline will have to be on point this weekend if they want to progress.

Leinster v La Rochelle

Match details: Saturday 13 April, 5.30pm BST, Aviva Stadium

Prediction: Leinster 18-20 La Rochelle. Leinster will try and shake off the past final results they have had against La Rochelle in recent years in their quarter-final. The French club have beaten Leinster in the past two finals but the Irish side did beat La Rochelle in the pool stage this season.

However, knockout rugby is a different beast and La Rochelle know how to get results. They overcome a huge deficit in the last 16 to beat the Stormers 22-21. Leinster’s performance against Leicester was not up to their usual standards and if they play as they did against La Rochelle they won’t get over the line.

Northampton Saints v Bulls

Match details: Saturday 13 April, 8pm BST, Franklin’s Gardens

Prediction: Northampton Saints 30-15 Bulls. Northampton Saints are in great form this season and while a full strength Bulls team may have given them a good game, the club have left some of their stars at home. Players like Willie le Roux have not made the trip and so the Premiership club should be able to reach the semis.

Saints are currently top of the Premiership table and they saw off URC defending champions Munster in the last 16. Of course the Bulls are still capable of pulling off a win but without their stars it will be a tough task.

Toulouse v Exeter Chiefs

Match details: Sunday 14 April, 3pm BST, Stade Ernest Wallon

Prediction: Toulouse 25-10 Exeter Chiefs. Toulouse hold the most Champions Cup titles in the tournament’s history with five to their name. So it will be quite the task for Exeter Chiefs, who themselves won the trophy in 2020. But the task has been made a little harder as Toulouse welcome back Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

The pair haven’t played together since before the Rugby World Cup as Ntamack was injured. Toulouse should edge the match but Exeter will make sure it is a close and thrilling encounter.

