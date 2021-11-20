The 40-25 win is France men's first victory against New Zealand since 2009

Paris sizzles as France beat New Zealand

It’s been 21 years since France men have beaten New Zealand, but they put on a show in Paris, winning 40-25. Two tries from Peato Mauvaka, and one from Romain Ntamack and Damian Penaud, helped les Bleus end a 14-match losing streak against the All Blacks.

New Zealand scored tries through Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Ardie Savea in a 20-minute blitz in the second half, to give France a brief scare. But the hosts were in too rampant a mood to succumb. This is also France’s first win over New Zealand in Paris since 1973.

Savea also saw yellow in the 64th minute though, with the game finely balanced. And it was all sparked from this incredible, end-of-the-earth play from France…

He was in the vanguard of the Kiwi comeback, scoring this try from close range…

…But with him off, France could continue to take points from Melvyn Jaminet’s boot – and the full-back had 20 points to his name by the end of the match – and then Damian Penaud gave the Stade de France a moment to lose their minds over.

It’s been a tough tour for New Zealand, who lost two Tests in a row. After the match, Sam Whitelock said: “It’s not how we wanted to finish our year. We wanted to start well and we didn’t do that. France came out and got on top of us early, it made it hard from the start.

“No excuses at all. They were just better than us tonight. It hurts me saying that but we just need to learn from it, grow and evolve. We’ve got a break now but we want to hold on to this feeling because we don’t want to feel it again.” On the other side, Gregory Alldritt said: “For a lot of us this is the first time we’ve played the All Blacks, to beat them is a dream. We will celebrate this evening.”

