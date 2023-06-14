“Pay us what is due” – Fiji women call out union

Captain Sereima Leweniqila didn't hold back on social media

Fiji women captain Sereima Leweniqila has demanded the union pay the players what they are owed.

It has been reported Fijiana players were only paid $100 Fijian per day for their May matches against Australia and the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship. The players and union are thought to have agreed upon $300 per day and so each player is owed an extra $200 per day for their efforts.

Fiji were runners-up in the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship and qualified for the WXV 3 competition – a new tournament with three tiers.

Fiji women call out union – social media post

“Do we have to win every time to be treated right? Could we get paid the amount due to us?” she wrote on Facebook. “What does it take for our voices to be heard? Do we always have to fight to get what we deserve? Pay Us What is Due to Us.”

The union is yet to respond but the rugby world has been reacting to the news.

Pacific Rugby Welfare tweeted: “Very sad to hear about the Fijiana girls being treated this way. Wishing captain Sereima Leweniqila and the team a speedy and satisfactory conclusion to this mess.”

Journalist Alice Soper said: “Fijiana have more than held up their side of the deal, it’s time @fijirugby did the same.”

Journalist Fi Tomas tweeted: “Sad to see Fiji’s women’s rugby captain Sereima Leweniqila, whose team were such a party-hit at last year’s @rugbyworldcup and claimed back-to-back Super W titles last month, calling on the Fiji Rugby Union to pay the team match fees they are owed.”

And a fan replied to the captain on Twitter and wrote: “Our girls have done the hard yard, the whole of Fiji witness their amazing skills but let’s give them what they deserve for representing this nation (sic).”

