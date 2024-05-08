“Phenomenal” Tom Curry on verge of remarkable injury comeback

Curry has not played since the bronze final at the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Sale Sharks’ Tom Curry is on the verge of making a remarkable injury comeback. The England international had hip surgery earlier in the season which was thought to have ruled him out of the entire campaign.

But he is back in training and had his first intensity session with the group this week. Sale’s head coach Alex Sanderson gave an update on the back row before their Premiership match against Sale.

“He got through it well, he was communicating and driving standards really well,” Sanderson said. “We don’t know how he will get through the week.

“This is his first full week training but we’ll have a better idea, probably on Thursday, in terms of how his body is feeling.

“I’m surprised how well he’s moving. He topped (all the measures). I know it was only one block, but for someone who has been out as long as he has, he’s come back in great shape. His ability to back that up is what we question now.

“He moves so well, he talks so passionately, he’s a phenomenal athlete and an outstanding player. Providing his fitness is alright, he’s not far away.”

There are only two games left of the regular season which doesn’t give Curry a lot of time to get back onto the pitch. However, the club may have more fixtures if they make the semi-finals.

Sale are currently seventh in the Premiership but they are only two points outside of the top four. This season is highly competitive with eight teams still able to make the play-off spots.

Sale take on Leicester this Friday and their final regular season game is against Saracens on 18 May.

