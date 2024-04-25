Premiership coaches call on RFU to sort hybrid England contracts

The hybrid contracts are reportedly coming into effect next season but have not yet been agreed

A number of Premiership coaches have appealed to the Rugby Football Union to sew up the England hybrid contracts.

The governing body and Premiership bosses are in talks over a new Professional Game Partnership. The hybrid contracts are a part of that and are said to be for the top England internationals.

England stars Maro Itoje and Jamie George have agreed to sign them but Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has revealed they are not over the line yet.

McCall said: “The sooner all that gets done, the better for everybody.

“Maro and Jamie have agreed something in principle, but I’m not sure there’s a contract on the table as it stands. It’s pretty important it gets sorted as quickly as possible.”

McCall is not the only director of rugby to speak publicly about the issue.

Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson said: “Not for next season because it is too late in the day to do anything about it but it will have an impact moving forward. How that is communicated and the timing of that will be really interesting.

“No more [clarity] since the last time we spoke which feels like months ago as to what that looks like. From my understanding it is match payments up front. The players currently get paid x amount a game and the risk there is you don’t get picked or you get injured.

“You can get guaranteed money in France or you can wait here and there are some risks in playing for England.”

When the comments were put to the RFU, a spokesperson told the BBC: “The new Professional Game Partnership which incorporates enhanced EPS [Elite Player Squad] deals comes into effect next season and it is likely that enhanced EPS contracts will be announced in the Autumn.”

