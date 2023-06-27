Premiership Women’s Rugby replaces Premier 15s in rebranding

The elite women's competition in England has a new feel to it

Premiership Women’s Rugby is the new name of the Premier 15s after a rebranding of the elite women’s competition in England, marking the start of a new era.

Gloucester-Hartpury claimed their first Allianz Premier 15s title on Saturday with victory over Exeter Chiefs, who fell at the final hurdle for the second successive season, but Sean Lynn’s side will defend their title under a different guise after the competition was renamed.

The Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby club competition will begin in the autumn and is being managed by Premiership Women’s Rugby at the start of a ten-year strategic plan for the women’s game in England.

“Our ambition is to transform the league into the world’s most competitive, progressive, and sustainable domestic rugby competition,” said Premiership Women’s Rugby chief executive Belinda Moore.

“Elite women’s rugby in England has never been in a stronger place. We have just seen Gloucester-Hartpury win the Allianz Premier15s with a thrilling victory over Exeter Chiefs, in front of a record crowd at the newly-named Queensholm.

“The final was the culmination of a season which has confirmed that we have strong player talent depth as the foundation to grow the league over the next decade.

“The new era starts today, and the competition’s new look and feel is designed to be powerful, dynamic, and eye-catching. It aims to capture the excitement and high energy of the league, the players, the fans, and the sport as a whole.”

Despite losing their second successive Rugby World Cup final last autumn to New Zealand, there is plenty to be excited about for England fans after Simon Middleton bowed out by winning a TikTok Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a record crowd of nearly 60,000 against France at Twickenham.

There is also a home World Cup to look forward to in 2025 under the new leadership of Kiwi John Mitchell.

Moore added: “We believe that rugby’s next era will be built on the foundations of collaboration, and it is a hugely positive step to see this partnership with the RFU and the clubs to deliver what’s best for the women’s game, harness the current foundations and accelerate the growth of the league.”

