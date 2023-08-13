Rate Eben Etzebeth acting – Rugby World Cup winner turns soap star

The lock appeared in Afrikaans medical soap Binnelanders

Yes, you read that right. This is your chance to see Eben Etzebeth acting.

The Rugby World Cup-winning lock appeared in two episodes of Afrikaans medical soap Binnelanders.

What do you make of the Sharks second-row’s dramatic chops?

"Jou naamplaatjie sê Koster…" 😜 Dis heerlik om jou by ons te hê, Eben Etzebeth!

In the show, Etzebeth is admitted to the fictional Binneland Kliniek with what appears to be a shoulder injury. But, well… You saw the clips above…

As you can imagine, social media discovered the footage, and as X user @ScrumAtMe_Rugby posted: “NGL this is the worst acting I’ve ever seen!”

As one respondent says immediately under: “Awkward… Let’s hope he gets back to smashing people agains soon, really soon!”

Let us know your review of Eben Etzebeth acting on rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on social media. Maybe there are other elite rugby players you’d like to see appearing in soap operas?

When acting and rugby collide

There was another moment at the weekend with a acting-rugby crossover.

Actor Idris Elba was picked out by the camera operator, while at Twickenham for England versus Wales at the weekend. He was seen sitting next to RFU chair Tom Ilube.

Other well-documented rugby fans from the action fraternity include: Daniel Craig, who stormed his way into the celebrations after the British & Irish Lions triumphed against the Wallabies.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem is regularly reported as having represented Spain at age-grade.

Superman, Henry Cavill introduces England v Ireland | …Superman himself Henry Cavill has a message ahead of England Rugby v IrishRugby on ITV this weekend | By ITV Rugby | Facebook Superman himself Henry Cavill has a message ahead of England Rugby v IrishRugby on ITV this weekend

And actor Henry Cavill – who has also attended club matches in Jersey – has been spotted in his England rugby shirt before.

As you can see above, the actor, best known for playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia, has filmed promos for the Six Nations too.

