Red Roses duo to pursue Olympic dream with Team GB after starring in Six Nations

The players have just won the Women's Six Nations

England duo Ellie Kildunne and Megan Jones are linking up with the GB Sevens squad to try and make the team for this summer’s Olympics.

Kildunne and Jones are coming off the back of a Grand Slam winning Women’s Six Nations with England. Kildunne, who scored nine tries to be the tournament’s top scorer, started each game and Jones started the last four matches.

The women’s GB team have qualified for the Paris Games but the squad has not yet been selected. Kildunne and Jones have competed on the sevens stage before.

Ellie Kildunne said: “Joining up with the GB 7s squad is an incredible honour and an exciting opportunity to test myself with a new group of players. Competing at Paris 2024 would be a dream come true, and I’m determined to work hard to make it a reality.

“I’m grateful to Quins for allowing me to take this opportunity. I’m already excited to be back with the group next season and can’t wait to support them for the rest of this campaign.”

Jones, who has over 50 caps for GB, co-captained the at the 2021 Games, where the team finished fourth.

Megan Jones added: “It’s so exciting to join up with the talented GB 7s squad ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. This side has a genuine shot of becoming the first female Great Britain rugby sevens team to win an Olympic medal and I would love to be part of that.

“It has been a great year at Leicester Tigers and I’m grateful to them for allowing me to prepare for the Paris Olympics. I can’t wait to be back with the squad next season and look forward to supporting the girls from afar with their remaining games!”

