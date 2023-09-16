Watch Louis Rees-Zammit celebrate like Ronaldo against Portugal

In what was a bonkers first half (in the very best way) Portugal put on a show against their strong opponents, Wales. And while there was plenty of unpredictable rugby from Os Lobos, we’re not sure anyone would have bet on seeing Louis Rees-Zammit celebrate like Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his celebration, jumping up, with a quarter spin and then spreading his palms in ‘Ta-da!’ fashion. And now it’s the Wales wing to pull out the so-called ‘Siu!’ celebration.

Check it out here.

Whether it was meant to be inflammatory, or a show of respect for the Portuguese opponents, it gave the game a jolt after seven minutes. Rees-Zammit found in space, put it to his boot and then collected it, to score.

But Portugal played some lovely stuff themselves, and despite only three points from Samuel Marques in the first half to show for their free-wheeling spirit, the crowd in Nice were loving their work.

They were also impressing with their 50:22 kicks, sending Wales packing deep into their own territory.

Sadly for the Portugal fans they were bundled back into touch with one prime lineout opportunity, and with Johnny Williams sin-binned for cynically playing the ball while on the ground, Os Lobos could not break through.

And with captain Dewi Lake scoring to end the half 14-3, the only punchy Portuguese celebration we saw in the first 40 was when we saw Rees-Zammit celebrate like Ronaldo. Many hope Portugal will cut loose again in the second half…

Let us know what you made of seeing Rees-Zammit celebrate like Ronaldo – or the game in general – on social media or at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.