Referees for Lions series revealed

Nic Berry, Ben O’Keeffe and Mathieu Raynal will call the Springboks Tests

We now know who the referees for Lions series in South Africa will be.

World Rugby have released the names of the match officials for all upcoming Tests and amongst those are the big ones in South Africa. However, first up is the match between the British & Irish Lions and Japan at Murrayfield. This will be refereed by Pascal Gaüzère (France).

Then it’s onto the three Tests between the world champion Springboks and the tourists. The first Test will be refereed by Nic Berry (Australia). Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) will take charge of Test two. Mathieu Raynal (France) has the reins for Test three. Each official will also performing assistant referee duties during the cycle as well.

Brendon Pickerill of New Zealand will act as Television Match Official (TMO) for all three Test matches in South Africa.

World Rugby have also added that: “With a need to maintain a bubble, the Lions tour matches will feature non-neutral appointments with Wayne Barnes (England), Jaco Peyper and AJ Jacobs (both South Africa) taking charge of matches” throughout the tour.

Talking of the appointments, chairman of the World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee, Graham Mourie said: “The British & Irish Lions Tests against South Africa and Japan are a natural focus for rugby fans – and congratulations to Pascal, Nic, Ben and Mathieu on their appointments – but I would also like to extend my congratulations to everyone selected. I am sure they will do their nations proud.”

World Rugby Head of Match Officials Joël Jutge added: “With just over two years to go until Rugby World Cup 2023 and elite and international rugby returning around the world, the July internationals provide an important opportunity to build momentum, further develop our culture across the team of officials and focus on consistency of decision-making.

“I have been pleased by how the team of match officials have responded to the challenge of the pandemic despite several not being able to perform on the international stage. We have developed a strong bond and culture and we are ready for what will be a very busy July and August.”

