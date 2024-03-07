Remembering the last time Italy won a home game in the Six Nations

It's been a long time since Italy gave their home fans something to cheer about in the Six Nations

It’s crazy to think you have to go back to 2013 to find the last time Italy won at home in the Six Nations. For all the Stadio Olimpico is a tough place to go, it’s been a happy hunting ground for visiting teams for more than a decade in the famous tournament.

Ironically, it was Ireland, now the standout side of the northern hemisphere, who were the last away team to be toppled in Rome as Italy recorded a joint-best finish of fourth in the championship. As the 2024 edition of the Six Nations draws to a close, we look back on that iconic fixture almost 11 years ago.

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations

How it panned out last time Italy won in Rome

Italy had never beaten Ireland in the Six Nations ahead of the clash on March 16, 2013, and there was little in the opening exchanges to suggest that was about to change.

A Paddy Jackson penalty in the sixth minute put Ireland ahead and would have sparked fears inside the stadium another loss was forthcoming.

But Italy moved 6-3 ahead just over a quarter into the game thanks to the boot of Luciano Orquera. With Ireland reduced to 14 men, another penalty, this time from Gonzalo Garcia, extended the Azzurri’s lead before Jackson reduced Ireland’s deficit to 9-6 at the break.

That became 16-6 when play resumed after Giovanbattista Venditti forced his way over the line from close range and Orquera added the extras.

Three more swift penalties from Jackson brought Ireland back within a point with less than 20 minutes remaining but Italy would not be denied their richly deserved victory.

Orquera made it a four-point game in the hosts’ favour in the 69th minute and capped off a momentous day in the history of Italian rugby when he slotted a penalty to make it 22-15 with the last kick of the game.

Since then, there has been little cheer about for Italian fans in the Six Nations. That was the last home triumph and the away record only makes for slightly more pleasant reading.

The next time Italy would win in the Six Nations was when they were awarded a penalty try in the last minute to beat Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield in 2015 before they pulled off something similar against Wales in 2022.

With Italy trailing 21-15 at the Principality Stadium, Ange Capuozzo set off on a stunning solo run from his own half before offloading for Edoardo Padovani to touch down, with Paolo Garbisi slotting the winning conversion in front of the posts with the clock in the red.

Related: Secret Ref – Should Garbisi have been allowed to retake his penalty against France?

After a winless 2023 campaign, the Azzurri nearly claimed a first-ever victory over France in France but had to settle for a draw after Garbisi’s late penalty controversially hit the post.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.