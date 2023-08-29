Rhys Webb ‘demands B sample test’ as drug investigation continues

Former Wales' international Rhys Webb is under provisional suspension following a positive test for a banned substance

Former Wales and British & Irish Lions scrum-half Rhys Webb has been questioned by French anti-doping officers in connection with a positive drugs test.

Webb formally requested his ‘B’ sample be unsealed for testing at a hearing with officials from the Agence francaise de lutte contre le dopage (AFLD) on Monday, August 29, regional newspaper Sud Ouest reported.

Webb, 34, joined French ProD2 side Biarritz in July, after confirming his international retirement in May. The unannounced test took place shortly after he had arrived at the club, according to reports in France.

He received a letter from the AFLD on August 22, informing him that a test in July had returned a positive result for a banned growth hormone, and informed bosses at the Basque club.

He remains under provisional suspension pending the results of the B sample and further investigations.

Under the usual terms of suspension, the 40-cap international is not permitted to access facilities at the club and cannot train with his new team-mates.

Biarritz president Jean-Baptiste Aldigé told L’Equipe when the news originally broke: “The investigation is ongoing. The club, which is not involved, is awaiting deliberations and the investigation.”

Webb scored in a victorious debut for Biarritz against Colomiers at Parc des Sports Aguilera on the opening weekend of the ProD2 season – but was left out of the squad for the 55-0 loss at promoted Valence-Romans last Friday.

If the B sample also returns a positive result, Webb faces a suspension of up to four years, and his career at Biarritz could end on a total of just 64 minutes’ game-time and one try.

