A star of the sevens game, he lit up Rugby Unlocked here

Rosko Specman scores spectacular solo try

At the weekend, Rosko Specman treated Cheetahs fans to a moment of brilliance against the Stormers.

Fans of sevens have become used to seeing ‘Specmagic’ – moments of brilliance from South African dynamo Specman. There are clips aplenty of him doing his thing. And then when he was on the 15s stage, first with the Blue Bulls, Super Rugby fans got to see more of the same.

Remember this game, between the Bulls and Highlanders? It was a ridiculous first half, with both teams wearing near identical shirts. But in the second half things got better. And not just because the South African outfit came out in a different coloured shirt.

Specman enjoyed a hat-trick of tries.

There was talk of frustration at how the Bulls used Specman in his time there, and he left Jake White’s group to join the Cheetahs this year. At the time of his unveiling, coach Hawies Fourie said: “It’s a great signing for us. He is a great team player, has a very good work rate and has the X-factor that we all like and need.”

The coach also added that Specman – an Olympic medallist with South Africa – would be returned to the Blitzboks, when it suits: “The Toyota Cheetahs will allow Rosko to play for the Blitzbokke in certain tournaments. He will be available for the Olympic Games in 2021 if he makes the squad.”

Here are just a few examples of Specmagic on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Look at the footwork here…

…or the kick and collect here…

Specman said after injury knocked Specman out of the series in his fledgling days that “I knew I had to do better because they won’t take you back unless you can show something special.”

Some magic, maybe? He is definitely capable of that.

