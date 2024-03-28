Rugby 24 delay is latest blow to long-suffering video game fans

This is the second time the game has been delayed

The highly anticipated launch of Rugby 24 has been pushed back once again. The game was supposed to drop in January 2024 and then was delayed until March. Now the makers say it is being pushed back to a later date, not specifying when it will be released.

It has been over a decade since the release of a rugby video game. The developers of Rugby 24 have said it is “heartbreaking” to have another delay.

“Dear Rugby fans,” the statement began. “Firstly, we want to express our sincere gratitude towards the patience and trust you’ve given us to date. We regret to inform you we will not be able to keep our commitment of Rugby 24 Early Access in March and must postpone it to a future date.”

The developers did update fans with some good news in their statement. The game, when it is released, will feature the Gallagher Premiership and they showed a clip of game footage.

The statement continued: “While we know this is a great inconvenience to many, we can share that this extra time has helped with the progress of the game development which is going very well. We will share some of that progress over the coming weeks with video and screenshots, and of course we will keep you updated as soon as we can 100% confirm a definitive Early Access launch date.

“On a brighter note, as you might’ve seen in our latest Nacon Connect teaser, we’re delighted to confirm the game will include the Gallagher Premiership.”

The teaser included a clip of Saracens against Sale Sharks with players in the tunnel ready to run out.

