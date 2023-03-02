Rugby podcasts live: Tickets to your favourite shows

How to see your favourite rugby podcasters in action

Rugby podcasts are more popular than ever, so much so that a host of the most well-known faces are touring and having live shows across the country.

And if you don’t want to miss out on seeing the big names strut their stuff live, then you’ve come to the right place.

The Guinness Six Nations and TikTok Women’s Six Nations are taking place, so there is plenty to talk about and with Rugby World Cup 2023 around the corner, it’s a seismic year for the sport in general.

Rugby podcasts: The Good, The Bad & The Rugby

With France 2023 in mind, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast presented by Alex Payne with James Haskell and Mike Tindall has announced a World Cup After Party tour for the late autumn, where the trio will share their stories from covering the tournament across the channel.

Rugby podcasts: Joe Marler Show

Kicking off on Halloween (31 October) in Guildford, there may be some frightening tales in store for punters. There are 17 dates scheduled across the country, so find your local one and then circle it in the diary.

If GBR isn’t your thing, or you don’t want to wait that long then you can grab a ticket to The Joe Marler Show which is stopping off in Glasgow’s Glee Club on 12 April and the London Palladium on 18 April.

Act fast, however, as further dates in Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol have already sold out.

Rugby podcasts: The Rugby Pod

If you want something more Six Nations-focused and you are big fans of Andy Goode and Jim Hamilton, then the Rugby Pod is your best bet.

The lads are hosting a live show in Belfast on Wednesday, and on 15 March they are holding a Guinness Six Nations special in Dublin just days before Ireland host England, in a match where they potentially can wrap up the Grand Slam.

And on St Patrick’s Day, the pod is back in London for the Six Nations Live Show and you even get a free pint included with your £20 ticket.

