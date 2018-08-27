Here's everything you need to know about the October 2018 issue of Rugby World
Rugby Word’s New Season Special Edition
It’s back! The Gallagher Premiership and Guinness Pro14 are all set to kick off for the 2018-19 season so Rugby World are giving you this packed new season special.
There have been some big changes over the summer, new coaches have had a chance to embed their new systems and we’re all ready to go again. Has that whetted your appetite? Well below we have ten reasons for you to pick up the October 2018 edition – your essential guide to the start of the season…
Team Guides
We look at the ins and out, the key strengths and predicted fate of each team in the Premiership and the Pro14.
How To Improve Your Club
For those who help run grass roots rugby clubs, we have some advice to help you out. From finding grants to increasing participation and even cutting down on your energy bills, we offer a helping hand.
Shark Attack
Stephen Jones takes a look at Sale Sharks, explaining why he feels the the North West club (and recent signing Chris Ashton) are on the march again and should be competing for the Champions Cup places.
Welcome to Saracens
Our Welcome to my Club feature returns and this time Alan Dymock visits Saracens for a fan day, meeting the reigning men’s and women’s Premiership champions.
Wayne Barnes at Work
The experienced referee meets us at The Shard, where he still works part-time as a barrister, to discuss the balance between rugby, work and family.
Leinster Unleashed
Last season, Leinster were domineering on their run to a Pro14 and Champions Cup double. Can they do it again? We talk to those in the know about why this is only the beginning…
Meet Nick Frisby
Glasgow’s latest addition is the former Wallaby scrum-half. He tells us about life settling in at Scotland’s second city and what he expects from Dave Rennie’s side.
Dragons Add Firepower
We head to Newport to meet Richard Hibbard and Ross Moriarty, two powerful recruits determined to add a bit more of an edge to the Welsh region.
Analysis of Sarries’ Strengths
Our resident analyst Sean Holley takes an in-depth look at Saracens’ strengths going forward.
New Saint Dan Biggar
Now outside the goldfish bowl of Wales, fly-half Biggar explains his move to Northampton and looks at the challenges ahead.
There is, of course, plenty more. As well as these ten whopping reasons to read, we also have these brilliant nuggets of insight:
- Falcon Josh Matavesi opens up about a family tragedy
- Hot stepper Telusa Veainu talks about life in Leicester
- Survey results reveal many elite women want more 15s Tests
- Exeter’s Dave Ewers breaks down the art of ‘latching’
- Edinburgh team-mates talk in appreciation of Ross Ford
- Giant new Gloucester wing Matt Banahan on pranks, party guests and impressions of team-mates
- The Secret Player considers what it’s like when big-name signings arrive at a club
- We get inside the mind of Ulster’s Billy Burns
- MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace tells us why he loves rugby
- Ben Ryan offers training tips for amateur coaches
- Our nutrition pages offer advice on using supplements safely
- Meet rising stars Guy Graham and Diarmuid Barron