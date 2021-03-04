Rugby World Cup tickets on sale: France 2023

The first sale of tickets for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France go on sale March 15.

Rugby World Cup 2023 tickets on sale

Tickets for the 2023 Rugby World Cup hosted in France go on pre-sale on March 15 at 11am GMT, with 2.6 million tickets are available for the tenth edition of the tournament.

The first phase of ticket sales requires fans to register for the 2023 Family by 22:59 GMT on March 13. Running until April 5, fans can buy one of two ticket packages in the pre-sale period: the Follow my Team pack, or City pack.

The Follow my Team package enables a fan to attend all four pool matches of an already qualified team, with the option of tickets to the quarter-final, should they progress to that stage.

Conversely, the City package enables a fan to attend at least three pool matches in one of the nine host cities. Unfortunately, the Stade de France is excluded from the City package. Each city will include a compulsory fixture as part of the City package, with the remaining options free to choose.

Tickets for the opening fixture of the 2023 Rugby World Cup between France and New Zealand, on 8 September 2023, are also exempt from both package deals.

There are four different price categories for the event. For example, fans can watch three matches in Toulouse from €58 in category four, including New Zealand and Japan. Similarly, the Lille pack features three matches including England, Scotland and France for €70.

Following the pre-sale period between March 15 and April 5, general sale for the City and Follow my Team tickets open. Operating on a first come first serve basis, general sale opens at 5pm GMT on April 6.

Individual match tickets aren’t available until 2022.

World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Rugby World Cup France 2023 will showcase the best of rugby and the best of France. We are delighted to launch the tournament’s ticketing programme. Our ambition is to make France 2023 the most accessible tournament to date. This ticketing programme certainly does that. Everyone is invited to join a special celebration of France and 200 years of rugby.”

France 2023 Organising Committee CEO, Claude Atcher added: “With our ticketing programme, we want to make Rugby World Cup 2023 as accessible as possible for everyone. We want to provide the opportunity for fans to attend matches from the best 20 rugby nations in the world. Rugby World Cup France 2023 is also the promise of an incredible show with an unprecedented match schedule format. We look forward to celebrating and sharing moments in our nine host cities with fans from all over the world.”

