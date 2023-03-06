Rugby World release Spectacular Six Nations magazine

Here are all the reasons you need this magazine in your life

The men’s Six Nations is flying towards a thrilling climax.

The women’s Six Nations is nearly upon us.

We’re meeting megastars; the storylines are superb; there are big showdowns to come…

Which is why you need Rugby World‘s spectacular Six Nations magazine in your life. Because 2023 will be. rugby year to remember. But what have we got in the mag? Have a look…

Six Nations superstars

In the April edition of Rugby World and our special Six Nations magazine, you’ll get exclusive interviews, biographies and even column from these heavy hitters…

Maro Itoje

The England and Saracens lock sits down with us to talk exclusively about the influence Richard Hill and Steve Borthwick have had on him, the art of learning, and his love for African art – including his desire to own a gallery one day.

Ken Owens

In his first column for us, the Wales captain let’s us in on what it’s really like to lead your country, from the anthem to team talks, training examples and speaking post match…

Caelan Doris

The best No 8 in the world right now? Tom English talks to those who know the Leinster star the best. Plot his journey with the help of school friends and youth team-mates, to coaches and even his agent.

Sione Tuipulotu

Find out all about the Scotland centre’s voyage to make it to the Test arena – something he always knew he could do, even if it meant taking a risk and leaving everything he ever knew behind him.

Tommy Allan

The Quins and Italy playmaker has enjoyed proving people wrong with his Azzurri colleagues. And they’re hopeful of more to come…

Jac Morgan

The Wales back-rower has a lot of competition for his place – but Alan Pearey finds a young man he expects to hear about for years to come.

Best of the women’s Six Nation

As we gear up for the start of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, we’ve got plenty of great content about the women’s game…

Six Nations team guides

Get the inside track on all of the teams in the women’s Six Nations: players to look out for, coaches, and expectations.

Red Roses Rebuild

With the help of England wing/nine Claudia MacDonald, we look ahead to a first major event since losing the final of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Chloe Rollie

The Scotland full-back talks dogs, dinner parties and driving dump trucks in our Downtime feature.

Neve Jones

The Ireland hooker sees some gold at the end of the rainbow for her national side.

Premier 15s officiating

Sarah Rendell takes a deep dive into the state of officiating in the Allianz Premier 15s, explaining how often teams have TMOs work at their games, the likelihood of more professional officials calling games, and how citing works in the league.

Mo Hunt

Hear from the Gloucester-Hartpury scrum-half, who recently earnt a recall to the English national team.

What else is in this Six Nations magazine?

Okay, so it’s not all just about the two massive Test competitions. In this edition we also have:

Stephen Jones weighs in on the tackle height controversy

Stormers boss John Dobson writes about the Champions Cup

Leinster and Georgia prop Vakh Abdaladze

Moana Pasifika’s Levi Aumua

Secret player on in-team rivalries

An Ireland set-play in attack analysed

Nizaam Carr on rough times before returning to South Africa

France sevens’ William Iraguha’s incredible journey

Inside the mind with Adam Jones

