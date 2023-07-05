Rugby World subscription deal: Get three issues for just £3

How to get your hands on a great deal

Rugby World have a subscription deal for all of you! We are offering three issues of the magazine for just £3. After that it would be £32.49 every six months which works out to be £5.42 per issue – a bargain!

What better time than to buy the offer than now with the Rugby World Cup on the horizon. The September issue, coming out in August, will feature exclusive interviews and features as well as a World Cup wall chart. And in the October issue, on shelves in September, will have a huge World Cup preview that readers should not miss out on.

If you want to get your hands on the issues for a great price, delivered straight to your door, click here.

Rugby World subscription offer: Introduction to the Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup is the staple event of the 2023 calendar and trusts to live up to its billing. Hosts France head into the tournament in good form and are among the favourites. Ireland and New Zealand are also among the countries fans believe could lift the trophy.

If France or Ireland win the tournament, they will be first time winners. France have been in three World Cup finals but have never come away with the trophy. Ireland, meanwhile, have never gone beyond the quarter-finals but go into the competition as Six Nations grand slam winners.

However, if New Zealand win they will be claiming the title for the fourth time.

The tournament will open with a huge pool match between France and New Zealand. It is the perfect way to start the competition with the two being long rivals as the All Blacks beating France on two occasions in the final.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.