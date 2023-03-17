Sharks are currently seventh in the table

Sale Sharks have announced they have secured a spot in the Allianz Premier 15s for next season.

There was a re-tendering process ahead of the upcoming campaign and Sale initially were not included. Eight teams were named before Christmas and Sale were not among them.

The club completed an appeal process and managed to bag a conditional spot. However, their place has now been confirmed. They join Worcester Warriors in sealing the last two places up for grabs in the ten-team league.

DMP Sharks and Wasps are the two clubs currently in the league who won’t be included next season.

Sale entered the league in 2020 alongside Exeter Chiefs during another re-tendering process. During that process Firwood Waterloo and Richmond were taken out of the league.

Since then Sale have finished ninth in both seasons they have competed. They are currently seventh this season with four rounds of the regular league to go.

Sale are and will be the most northern club in the English top-flight.

Sale Sharks Premier 15s: What have the club said?

Sharks co-owner Michelle Orange said: “A successful women’s team is a big part of the future of this club and our investment and commitment to Sale Sharks Women since its launch in 2020 speaks for itself.

“We’ve got big plans and ambitions for this team. We’ve seen massive improvement this season but a confirmed place in the league for next year is vital for us to be able to plan for next season and beyond.

“As a club, we’ve put in so much work to make sure that women’s rugby in the North has a bright future and having a team playing at the very top level of the game to provide a focal point is crucial.

“We want young girls right across the region to dream of playing for Sale Sharks and to know that they can achieve whatever they want right here.

“This is just the start for us. Everyone at the club remains passionately committed to growing and developing the women’s game in the North and showing that Northern Rugby Matters.”