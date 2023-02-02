Eight clubs had already been offered spots for the 2023-24 season

Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors have been offered conditional places in the Premier 15s next season, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Eight teams were given places in December but Sale and Worcester were omitted.

There was an appeal process in which the two clubs worked with the RFU and they have been successful. The governing body say Sale will be a part of the league to facilitate a northern presence.

Worcester, meanwhile, have secured their own funding which has cemented their place.

Alex Teasdale, RFU women’s game director, said: “We know rugby in the north can be disproportionately challenged. We have therefore responded to the panel’s recommendation to explore if a northern club could be part of the league.

“Given the importance of having a northern provision, we believe with the proposed support package Sale Sharks will be well placed to continue their work to develop and grow rugby in the region.

“Worcester narrowly missed out on being awarded a place in the initial tender. The club’s circumstances are now changing. We believe it is only fair to also offer to work with them on a conditional basis.”

Sale Sharks and Worcester: Who else secured a spot next season?

Leicester Tigers and Ealing Trailfinders will be competing in the league for the first time from next season. While Saracens, Harlequins, Gloucester-Hartpury, Loughborough, Bristol and Exeter also retain their places.

DMP Sharks and Wasps, both of whom currently compete in the league, miss out. It’s thought DMP did not apply for next season due to the increased funding required. On the other hand Wasps are “heartbroken” not to be included.

In a statement, Wasps said: “[It’s] heartbreaking for all those involved in the team. They have demonstrated an indefatigable spirit and relentless focus amidst huge uncertainty to try and secure a place.

“This news does not change our desire and determination to develop a successful Wasps Women’s side.”

The RFU said they will be working towards a solution with clubs who weren’t offered a place.

