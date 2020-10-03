Sale v Worcester postponed until Wednesday

Following “a number of positive COVID-19 tests”, Premiership Rugby has decided to postpone the Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors fixture until Wednesday 7 October. They do so under Premiership Regulation 4.1 (c).

They say the decision was made after consultation with Sale, Worcester and Public Health England. There have also been positive tests at other clubs. However, there will be a number of measures before the game can go ahead.



They are:

1. An additional round of testing to be completed at Sale on Tuesday 6th October 2020. Premiership Rugby say “It is essential that tests are clear for any player taking part in the game and that PHE is satisfied with the results.”

2. Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors cannot register any new players with the RFU prior to the rescheduled game.

3. An independent audit of the track and trace processes at Sale will be undertaken over the next few days before the game is played.

Premiership Regulation 4.1 (c) states: All matches shall be played on the dates scheduled in the published Fixture List save (i) where both clubs agree to rearrange a fixture and PRL has given its written approval or (ii) where PRL decides to rearrange a fixture . Before making any decision PRL shall notify the RFU’s Professional Rugby Director and keep the RFU’s Professional Rugby Director informed of all issues relating to or arising from the decision. Such decision shall be binding on the Clubs, PRL and the RFU.

Premiership Rugby CEO, Darren Childs said: “Our priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved, and we won’t compromise this. But as this match has such a critical bearing on deciding the Gallagher Premiership Rugby champions, we wanted to do everything we could to play it.”

