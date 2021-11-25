Ticket information will be available in coming days

Saracens to host Cell C Sharks in friendly

Saracens are set to host a friendly match against Cell C Sharks at the StoneX Stadium in January.

It’s being billed as a huge occasion with many England and Springboks players facing off against one another.

Saracens have the likes of Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly, Vincent Koch and Billy Vunipola in their ranks. Captain Owen Farrell and Jamie George are expected to miss out through injury.

While the South African side boasts high-profile players such as Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am.

“The Sharks are one of the most iconic teams in the sport so to have added this fixture is brilliant for us,” Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said. “We have had a very strong relationship with South African rugby over the years and this is another very exciting development.

“I’m sure there will be an amazing atmosphere. With two full strength teams packed with such high class players all over the pitch it promises to be a memorable match.”

Have Saracens hosted a friendly before?

Saracens hosted a friendly with South Africa in 2009 with the England club winning 24-23. Ticket information will be available in coming days.

And Sharks CEO, Dr Eduard Coetzee also shared his support for the match.

“I have no doubt that it will be a memorable occasion for everyone involved with some of the best players in the world participating,” he said. “This will be a great spectacle with rugby being the ultimate winner.”

Saracens will focus on the Gallagher Premiership for now as it gets back underway. The London side will play Sale Sharks on Sunday. A win for Saracens would further cement their top four place. But a victory for Sale could see them move into the all-important fourth place spot.

