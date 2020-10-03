Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

All you need to know about the match at Parc y Scarlets

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

It’s a new Guinness Pro14 season and right on cue, some well-recognised faces come back into our lives. Welcome back to the fray, Rhys Patchell and Jonathan Davies…

Even former Scarlets lock Tadhg Beirne is back – making his first appearance at Parc y Scarlets since he left – but first let’s talk about the hosts. Johnny Williams missed out on prep for this match after self-isolating (he had come into contact with someone with Covid-19). He’s back, but couldn’t train properly this week. Full-back Liam Williams and props Rob Evans and Samson Lee are also unavailable, through injury. But Leigh Halfpenny is back.

As well as Beirne, Munster bring with them Springboks star Damian de Allende, Pand eter O’Mahony and CJ Stander are part of a formidable back row.

Sam Grove-White of Scotland is the referee.



Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies, Steff Hughes, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (captain), Werner Kruger; Jake Ball, Sam Lousi; Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Lewis Rawlins, James Davies, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Tyler Morgan.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (captain), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Reps: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

How to watch Scarlets v Munster from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Scarlets v Munster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Scarlets v Munster, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 3 October, will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Scarlets v Munster (kick-off 3pm eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Scarlets v Munster from New Zealand, a replay of the match will be shown at 5am on Sunday, on Sky Sport NZ 4.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Scarlets v Munster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

They primarily show matches involving those teams but are also showing Scarlets v Munster kicks off at 4pm on SuperSport Variety 2.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

