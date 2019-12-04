The Lions will play eight matches in South Africa in 2021.

Schedule For 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour To South Africa Announced

A couple of years on from their famous series tie against New Zealand, the British & Irish Lions have announced their schedule for the 2021 Tour to 2019 World Cup winners South Africa this week.

In all they will play eight games, three of which will be Tests against the Springboks, three matches against the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls, and finally two contests against a South Africa ‘Invitational’ team and South Africa ‘A’ team.

Despite leaving his role with Wales and taking up the head-coaching job at the Chiefs in New Zealand, Warren Gatland will once again lead the men in red into battle, and he is looking forward to the prospect.

“I am absolutely thrilled with how this schedule looks,

“Touring South Africa is always a huge challenge, not only from a rugby perspective, but also in terms of the venues and the conditions facing the players.

“We are very comfortable that three of the games, two of which are Test matches, will be played at altitude. Our schedule falls in a way to allow us to start at sea level before building up and acclimatising to the unique environment that playing at altitude presents.

“Moreover, the venues we have agreed – some of which will be new to the Lions – open up the matches to a vast audience and will undoubtedly provide an unforgettable experience for the players and travelling supporters alike.

“We are very much looking forward to touring this wonderful country.”

SA Director of Rugby and World Cup winning coach Rassie Erasmus said;

“The Lions have not lost a series since they were last here a decade ago and they will present a next-level challenge in 18 months’ time.

“They will operate like a well-oiled machine and we will have to work very hard to match them in every department, on and off the field.”

Full 2021 tour schedule:

Saturday 3 July: British & Irish Lions v DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

British & Irish Lions v DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town Wednesday 7 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Saturday 10 July: British & Irish Lions v Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

British & Irish Lions v Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban Wednesday 13 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘A’ Team – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘A’ Team – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit Saturday 17 July: British & Irish Lions v Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

British & Irish Lions v Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Saturday 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Springboks v British & Irish Lions – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg Saturday 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town Saturday 7 August (third Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more rugby news.