The 30-year-old will play in the Premiership after the World Cup following four seasons in Paris

Scotland and Lions star Finn Russell signs for Bath from Racing 92

Scotland and British and Irish Lions star Finn Russell will play in the Premiership next season after the fly-half’s move to Bath from Racing 92 was confirmed.

The Scotland No 10 will join Johann van Graan’s side after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup in France, where he has spent the last four seasons playing in Paris.

Russell has scored 272 points in 66 matches for Racing and helped them to the 2019-20 Champions Cup final where they lost to Exeter Chiefs.

The 30-year-old joined the Top 14 side in 2018 from Glasgow Warriors where he spent six years before moving to the French capital to replace All Blacks legend Dan Carter.

Russell, who has won 65 Scotland caps, said: “To be able to join such a historic, well-supported club is really exciting.

“I know players at Bath who speak highly of the environment, and the direction the club is going in is something I want to be a part of.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Racing 92 and I’ve learned a lot. Now is the right time for a new challenge, in a new league, with the aim of moving Bath back to the top end of the Premiership and competing for domestic and European titles.”

Bath’s head of rugby van Graan believes the eye-catching signing of playmaker Russell highlights the upward trajectory the club are on after the former Munster man took over the side who finished rock bottom of the Premiership last season, they currently sit eighth, eight points off the play-off places.

He said: “Finn is a world-class player who will significantly add to our squad on and off the field,” Head of Rugby Johann van Graan said.

“To be able to attract players of Finn’s quality to Bath Rugby is a credit to how far we have come as a club and a group since 11 July.

“We look forward to welcoming his experience, leadership and expertise to the Blue, Black and White.”

