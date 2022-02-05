Scotland will be looking to retain the Calcutta Cup this afternoon

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Scotland take on England this afternoon in an age-old rivalry that will see the hosts attempt to retain the Calcutta Cup after their famous win at Twickenham last year.

The Six Nations match is set to be a battle. The Scots’ improved form continued in the autumn, with a win over Australia. England also had a good November campaign, but Eddie Jones says Scotland are the favourites.

“They’ve got to cope with that expectation,” Jones said. “There’ll be 67,000 fans and they’ll be thinking about all the fans watching the game on the (TV). They have to carry that burden. Every game for us is the same – we’re expected to win, so it’s no different for us.”

These are the teams, check out our full Scotland v England preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the match wherever you are.

SCOTLAND: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Magnus Bradbury, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Sione Tuipulotu.

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Elliot Daly, Henry Slade, Joe Marchant; Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Lewis Ludlam, Tom Curry (captain), Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Jack Nowell.

How to watch Scotland v England from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Scotland v England, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Scotland v England, which kicks off at 4.45pm GMT, will be shown live on BBC 1 in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Scotland v England takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Scotland v England is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage.

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Scotland v England kicking off at 5.45pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year and this match kicks off at 5.45pm.

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Scotland v England, kick off at 3.45am, can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Scotland v England from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5.45am on Sky Sport NZ.

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 6.45pm on SuperSport Variety 1.

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The fixture will kick off at 11.45am and 8.45am on the West Coast.

Scotland v England live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The game will kick off at 11.45am EST and 8.45am on the West Coast.

Live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Scotland v England, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

