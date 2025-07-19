Sensational Tom Curry vindicates Andy Farrell selection and silences doubters as British & Irish Lions beat Wallabies in first Test

England flanker was outstanding in 27-19 win in Brisbane

Tom Curry battered the Wallabies with an inspirational performance in the British & Irish Lions’ 27-19 win over Australia in the first Test, making a mockery over the furore surrounding his selection.

England flanker Curry, 27, was back to his ferocious best in the No 7 shirt, constantly making dominant hits, popping up everywhere and even crossing for a try in a brilliant Brisbane display.

It’s fair to say Curry hadn’t been quite at the peak of his powers on tour until now and when he was selected over the only Welshman, in-form Jac Morgan, as well as former World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier and breakthrough sensation Henry Pollock it certainly caused a stir among fans.

Curry’s twin Ben described the criticism as “gobsmacking” and felt the need to defend his brother while on England duty in the USA, questioning whether fans complaining were actually true Lions supporters.

Farrell put his faith in Curry and Tadhg Beirne – another who despite captaining the side on several occasions hadn’t quite fired in the warm-up games – as his flankers, pointing to their effort levels and ability to perform in big games and they both vindicated his decisions in style with Munster’s Beirne taking the official Man of the Match gong.

You talk about Test-match animals and Curry undoubtedly is one. The Sale Sharks man is a generational talent and his output is scarcely believable when you consider that not only does he have a metal hip but is awaiting wrist surgery after the tour.

From the very first kick, you could tell Curry was in the mood. He smashed veteran prop James Slipper – only the fifth man to play against the Lions for Australia in two series – and then Beirne came up with a jackal penalty, the pair working perfectly in tandom in the very first 30 seconds of Saturday’s contest at Suncorp Stadium.

Curry was motoring around the park, flying into his unglamorous duties at attacking rucks and chasing kicks. He left his mark on his Aussie counterpart with a big hit as he passed the ball on.

He was phenomenal in the first half and got on the scoresheet at the back end, driving over from close range after the Lions opted to tap and go from a five-metre penalty.

Curry wasn’t flawless and perhaps his over enthusiasm to impose himself showed when he caught Tom Lynagh slightly in the air with a thumping tackle. Some of the home fans were convinced it merited a yellow but referee Ben O’Keeffe was satisfied with a penalty only.

He made another fast start after the break, stealing an over-the-top Australian lineout before skilfully popping the ball up to Finn Russell who sparked a surging Lions break downfield. Curry didn’t stop there, though, as he busted his way into the 22 to be involved and eventually straightened nicely before passing to Dan Sheehan to score in the corner to really put the tourists in the driving seat at 24-5 up.

Curry’s linespeed was devastating at points, really restricting the Wallabies – already without two big ball-carriers in injured duo Rob Valetini and Will Skelton – inside their own 22.

You could start to see the toll of his efforts on Curry and he slipped up high on a tackle on Australia’s replacement hooker Billy Pollard and was replaced by Ben Earl in the 58th minute.

That move was not a reflection on an outstanding performance but more about saving him for next weekend in Melbourne where the Lions will need their barnstorming back-row to be fit and firing as they hope to wrap up the series at the first time of asking.

