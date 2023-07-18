Sevens Series becomes SVNS – with eight festival destinations revealed

There will be seven legs, followed by a Grand Final in Madrid

Farewell old structure, hello SVNS. It’s a rebrand. And a new direction for sevens.

It was on our radar while a new Sevens World Series format takes shape, and now it’s revealed that the Sevens Series becomes SVNS, slimming down to seven events across the world and a grand final to conclude, held in Madrid.

World Rugby is promising “eight iconic festivals, immersive experiences”, with HSBC staying as the title sponsor.

The destinations as Sevens Series becomes SVNS

Here are the eight stop-offs on the revamped tour:

Dubai, UAE 2-3 December, 2023 Cape Town, SA 9-10 December, 2023 Perth, Australia 26-28 January, 2024 Vancouver, Canada 23-25 February, 2024 Los Angeles, USA 2-3 March, 2024 Hong Kong SAR, China 5-7 April 2024 Singapore 3-5 May 2024 Madrid, Spain 31 May-2 June, 2024

What is the format of SVNS?

There will be 12 teams in the men’s competition, 12 in the women’s.

The top eight teams in both competitions after the Singapore SVNS festival, will be lined up for the new Grand Final event in Madrid.

The teams ranked ninth to 12th will join the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, in a relegation play-off competition, also in Madrid. The top four placed teams of this play-off will secure their place on next year’s SVNS.

World Rugby also say that “SVNS delivers gender parity with all seven rounds and the Grand Final featuring combined men’s and women’s competitions and equal participation fees, with a 70 per cent uplift in World Rugby’s investment in participation fees as a commitment to sustainable growth.”

What was said as Sevens Series becomes SVNS

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are excited to be launching HSBC SVNS, the supercharged new identity for our Olympic format, with iconic destinations and a new concept on and off the field, broadening the reach and appeal of the sport beyond its traditional audiences.

“Our ambition is for SVNS to be at the forefront of our growth strategy, appealing to a younger, leisure-hungry audience. In eight iconic destinations played over seven months, we will bring together a truly immersive festival of rugby, music, food and experiences to create the ultimate weekend-long get together for young people, the hottest ticket and open a new era for the sport.

“For the first time in rugby sevens history, all locations will be unified under the same approach, meaning that the overall experience is the same and we can optimise commercial revenue for reinvestment, including playing our part in ensuring that sevens is a viable career path for the talented players and Olympians.”

HSBC ambasador Brian O’Driscoll said: “HSBC is the perfect partner to help guide SVNS into this exciting new chapter. Building on a long track-record of successful partnership, and with the international network and expertise that the sport needs to fulfil it’s potential, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for the sport.”

