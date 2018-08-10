At the recent Sevens World Cup, NBC Sports set several viewership records.

NBC Sports’ Rugby Sevens World Cup Coverage Sets Records

The comprehensive coverage produced by NBC Sports of the Rugby Sevens World Cup is believed to have set a number of records including what is believed to be the most-watched live rugby telecast on record.

Held in the United States in San Francisco, NBC’s coverage of the tournament reached nearly 9 million viewers with the final days coverage producing huge numbers. During the men’s final on July 22nd in which New Zealand beat England, their coverage had an average TAD (Total Audience Delivery) of 370,000 viewers.

Additionally their streaming coverage produced 1.7 million live minutes.

“The record-setting viewership of the Rugby World Cup Sevens on NBC and NBCSN demonstrates that fans recognize NBC Sports is home to the best rugby in the world,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “We’re proud of how well received our coverage was in San Francisco, and look forward to presenting the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019 and rugby sevens at the Olympics from Tokyo in 2020.”