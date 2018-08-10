Club legend and Aussie Lam are both set to return to coach Wigan Warriors.

Shaun Edwards and Adrian Lam To Return To Wigan Warriors

Club legend Shaun Edwards will become the head coach of the side in 2020 after the 2019 World Cup and his commitments with Wales are finished.

The former star of the club, Edwards has signed a three-year contract at the club where he played 14 years as a full-back, stand-off and scrum-half.

“Shaun Edwards is a legendary figure in both codes of rugby as a supremely gifted player and as a highly successful Coach,” Wigan Warriors Chairman, Ian Lenagan said.

“Shaun will undoubtedly inject some fresh ideas and impetus into the game, drawing on his extensive experience in rugby union, and we’re proud to have made such a progressive appointment. We’re looking forward to how he builds on the very strong foundations that we have in place at Wigan.

Additionally, it has been announced that former Wigan half-back Adrian Lam will be the interim coach during the 2019 season because of the departure of Shaun Wane. Lam, like Edwards, had success with the club winning the 2002 Challenge Cup with the side.

Ian Lenagan said; “We’re extremely fortunate to have a man of Adrian’s calibre to come into the Head Coach role on an interim basis for the 2019 season. Adrian won the hearts and minds of every Wigan fan during his time here as a player and he’s coming to Wigan us as one of Australia’s brightest and most respected coaches having coached the Papua New Guinea national team and with the Sydney Roosters.”

Wigan currently sit second in the Super League table with 16 wins and seven losses. St Helens are top only losing twice in 23 matches.

