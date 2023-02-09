Wales have introduced different rules around alcohol at the Principality, should other nations do the same?

The debate around whether alcohol should be sold inside stadiums has been rumbling on for the past few seasons. Now, during the Six Nations, the conversation has been amplified.

After some anti-social behaviour, the Wales Rugby Union changed their rules at the Principality Stadium. They do not serve alcohol in the second half of games and also have an alcohol-free zone on international match days. And the Stade de France in Paris does sell beer but it is alcohol free.

Many people have opinions on the matter but I think alcohol should be sold but only until half-time. This would apply for every international match.

This way fans who are responsible and want a pint or two while watching the rugby can do so. Stopping the selling of alcohol at half-time will prevent some fans, who may have started drinking before entering the stadium, from taking things too far.

And while some may say that would be the minority ruining it for the majority, there would not be that long with a break from alcohol.

If the selling of alcohol was stopped at half-time there would only be around an hour where access to alcohol would stop. After the match the surrounding areas of England’s Twickenham and Scotland’s Murrayfield, for example, are littered with pubs for fans to celebrate or commiserate. But by that time the fans who do not want to be around drunk people have gone home after having an enjoyable game experience.

Alcohol in stadiums: What have other people said?

There are many sides to this debate so here is what others have had to say.

Sir Clive Woodward, England’s World Cup-winning coach, wrote in the Daily Mail: “Twickenham is turning into the world’s biggest pub and for many England fans, watching their team has now become a pretty unpleasant experience.

“It is a complex problem and I don’t claim to have all the solutions, but this is a hugely important issue and talking point — not just for English rugby, but for the game as a whole.”

In reaction to Woodward’s column, fans have offered their opinions on the matter.

One said: “Yes yes yes, alcohol free zones needed!”

And another added: “Just think if that revenue was took away from the concrete jungle. The RFU would charge even more for a ticket then folk wouldn’t go. If it makes money it’s not going to go anywhere anytime soon.”

One other fan said: “The simple solution to this is to close the bars while the game is in play, surely? If you want a bevvy, get one before, after or during half time… I love a day out at Twickenham when I get the chance. At £6 a pint (last time I was there) I wanna know who can afford it?”

But others disagree with one supporter saying: “It’s not the fact that people are drinking, no problem with that. It’s the fact they’re not singing or willing on England. Although I suppose that’s what you get when you price fans out of the game with tickets at £100.”

