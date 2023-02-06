Find out who makes the cut for our compound XV after the first-round clashes

We’ve picked our Six Nations team of the round after an explosive opening weekend of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations saw a record three away wins and produced some classic encounters that will go down in the history books.

Scotland secured their first ever back-to-back Calcutta Cup victories at Twickenham, with an outstanding solo try from Duhan van der Merwe. Ireland triumphed over a flailing Wales, and there was a nail-bitingly close call for France in Rome as the reigning champions held off an impressive Italy.

Here are our picks for the team of Round 1…

Six Nations Team of the Round: The Forwards

1. Ellis Genge

With 18 carries, a record for a prop in the championship, in a tough battle against Scotland, Genge continued to live up to the ‘Baby Rhino’ title while also stepping up to the plate in his new-found leadership role. The loosehead battered over the line from close range early in the second half to bag himself a try in a losing cause.

2. Dan Sheehan

Sheehan was strong in defence and supplied some deft lineout throws that put Wales under pressure from the jump. The hooker also delivered in attack and made more metres than any other forward in Cardiff ­– 54 from nine carries.

3. Finlay Bealham

Bealham played a key role up front in the power clash against Wales and filled Tadhg Furlong’s boots well, bookmarking himself as a strong option for the rest of the campaign.

4. Richie Gray

The Scotland lock steamed into rucks, was up there with a high tackle count of 17 (only Luke Crosbie and Matt Fagerson made more) and stepped up with a well-executed pass to put Duhan van der Merwe over for his second and ultimately match-winning try.

5. James Ryan

Ryan established himself as a threat in this tournament from the off, the powerhouse second row scored a clinical try after just eight minutes and offered Ireland a strong carrying option throughout. He also managed to secure the joint-second spot for tackles made in the Ireland side.

6. Sebastian Negri

A stand-out performer, Negri fronted up to Les Bleus with several dominant carries ­– 16 in total, with 65 metres made.

7. Josh van der Flier

The World Rugby Player of the Year for 2022, Van der Flier, remained a constant threat in defence and at the breakdown for the full 80 and was deservingly rewarded with scoring the bonus point try for the Irish.

8. Caelan Doris

Doris was fantastic throughout and finished as Ireland’s top tackler, with 18 hits at a 100% success rate. He matched Hugo Keenan as the side’s joint top carrier with 11 overall and went over for Ireland’s first try barely two minutes into the championship.

Six Nations Team of the Round: The Backs

9. Ben White

Another player that has justified his selection, with Ali Price omitted from the 23, White’s quick feet and quick thinking landed Scotland their third try and the scrum-half consistently consistently impressed throughout.

10. Johnny Sexton

Sexton distributed well and his typically accurate conversions allowed Ireland to stretch their lead and maintain control for their first win in the Welsh capital in ten years.

11. Duhan van der Merwe

Duhan van der Merwe delivered a stunning solo effort, dodging five English defenders to score a try that will go down in Calcutta Cup history.

The Scotland winger proved a potent attacking threat on Saturday and went over for a second at the death, earning Scotland a first Calcutta Cup hat-trick since 1972 and himself a player of the match award.

12. Sione Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu put on a characteristically polished and composed performance, he produced an assist with a precise grubber kick through for centre partner Huw Jones’s score.

13. Gael Fickou

The defensive leader led by example for France against Italy, completing 15 tackles. Fickou was also effective with ball in hand, gaining 66 metres.

14. Max Malins

In a mixed English performance, Saracens’ Malins scored two tries to keep the home side competitive. His first ever England try came when he brilliantly grounded Marcus Smith’s cross-field kick in the first half. Often overlooked by Eddie Jones, Malins justified his return to the shirt.

15. Ange Capuozzo

The Azzurri narrowly missed out on their first Six Nations win on home soil since 2013 in a thrilling opening round clash against France.

Capuozzo was the break-out star of last year’s tournament and remains a key element of Italy’s newfound magic. The 23-year-old dotted down in the corner in the second half and put the world’s No 2 side under pressure till the end.

