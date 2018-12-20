Youngster Oscar Herbert won a tenner off his dad for the incredible piece of skill.

Six-Year-Old Shows Off Incredible Rugby Skills With Basketball Hoop

On a rainy day in Northampton, Gary and Oscar Herbert decided to have a friendly bet. Playing at their local park, dad Gary bet his son ten whole pounds that he couldn’t kick a rugby ball into a basketball hoop 20-yards or so away.

Oscar accepted the bet with glee and proceeded to place the rugby ball onto the kicking tee with careful precision.

After a couple of adjustments and stuttered run-ups, Oscar struck the ball perfectly, and to his dads chagrin, it went in and he became ten pounds richer.

Watch the incredible moment below:

Gary said: “It was so surreal and I couldn’t believe what I had witnessed to be honest. I know I’m his dad and I’m biased but it was amazing and not the sort of thing you witness from a six-year-old every day.

“I said tongue in cheek: ‘If you get it in the basketball ring I’ll give you ten pounds’, and the second attempt, in it went.

“I simply couldn’t believe my eyes, I thought I was dreaming and had to pinch myself.

“I will never forget this as long as I live, and I have learned my lesson and won’t be challenging for money again.”

The video has caused such a stir online that people like Graeme Swann have commented their appreciation of the youngsters skilful moment.

Gary, who also cares for his disabled son Lewis, as well as Oscar went on: “I uploaded it onto social media on Saturday and the response has been absolutely incredible.”

