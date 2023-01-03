Springboks captain will move to Paris after the Rugby World Cup

Siya Kolisi to join Racing 92

An early release, a bumper deal, a new “long-term collaboration” between two clubs. There are a lot of interesting details about the deal that sees Siya Kolisi leave the Sharks early to join Racing 92 after the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

The Springboks captain, 31, has been granted early release from the Sharks, who play in the United rugby Championship. He will move to Racing – who will be coached by Stuart Lancaster next season – after the global showcase, which concludes on 28 October.

Kolisi said in a statement on Twitter: “I want to give massive thanks to the Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021 and for making me feel so at home in Durban.

“Their support over the last couple of years has been hugely influential during a key period in my career.”

In an official statement, the French club also said: “Racing 92 are very pleased to announce the signing of Siya Kolisi. He is committed until 2026 and will join Ciel et Blanc at the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. This signing is part of a broader long-term collaboration agreement between the Racing 92 and Cell C Sharks clubs.

“Different areas have been defined, including an exchange of skills in rugby schools, training centres and the respective professional teams. Beyond the exceptional player, the captain of the world champion South African national team, Siya Kolisi, is known for his commitment to education and social cohesion.

“He has become a real source of inspiration through all the societal actions and leads beyond the field of play. With his arrival at the club after the 2023 World Cup, Racing 92 are proud to have in its ranks an athlete committed to society. It is therefore quite natural that the club, already invested in solidarity initiatives, will join the initiatives it leads.”

