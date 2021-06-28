A host of familiar faces are involved, including Sam Warburton and Ronan O'Gara

Sky Sports Lions pundits revealed

Sky sports have made public their presenting team for the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour of South Africa, and there are plenty of familiar faces in there.

Host Alex Payne will be joined by former Lions and Wales captain Sam Warburton and Ireland’s leading points-scorer Ronan O’Gara. English Rugby World Cup winners Will Greenwood and Maggie Alphonsi are also involved.

Four-time Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan and former referee Nigel Owens – the highest-capped ref of all time – will also offer insight and analysis from the studio. Reporter Sarra Elgan will be on the ground in South Africa with former World Cup-winning South Africa winger Bryan Habana.

All the Lions’ matches in South Africa, including the three Tests against the Springboks, will be televised live on Sky Sports. Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

Conor McNamara will provide the commentary for every match.

McNamara takes the mic in the absence of veteran commentator Miles Harrison, who is recovering from surgery for colon cancer. Everyone at Rugby World sends him our best wishes. As McNamara tweeted today of Harrison, “Some people really are irreplaceable, but I’m going to give it my best to do him proud this summer.”

Scott Quinnell will also be Sky Sports’ roving reporter from the ‘Sky Sports Fan Van’ as he travels around the UK to talk with fans and ex-players throughout the tour.

