From Beauden Barrett's box of tricks in Yokohama to a birthday hat-trick in the Premiership Rugby Cup, catch up with all the Twitter goings-on from the weekend's rugby action

Beauden Barrett’s box of tricks in Yokohama

Another a weekend of rugby action has come to a close, but what were the big talking points on social media? We bring you the highlights from Twitter.

Six weeks of huge Test matches kicked off with New Zealand v Australia in Yokohama – and the All Blacks made it three from three in the 2018 Bledisloe Cup by beating the Wallabies 37-20.

Beauden Barrett showed his class throughout the 80 minutes and he scored a try with this clever loop around Rieko Ioane…

Barrett’s between-the-legs pass to Ioane in the closing stages then set up a try for the winger. Watch it here…

The news that neither the WRU or SRU are making a direct donation to Doddie Weir’s foundation from the money generated by the Doddie Weir Cup game between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday has also caused plenty of debate…

England have been preparing for this weekend’s South Africa Test with a training camp in Portugal and Chris Ashton is loving being back in the national set-up…

In the Guinness Pro14, a late Rory Scannell penalty secured a 25-24 victory for Munster over Glasgow at Thomond Park…

Earlier in the game, George Horne’s clever chip set up a try for his brother Peter…

The Cheetahs beat Cardiff Blues 21-10 to secure their first Pro14 victory of the season…

In the first round of the new Premiership Rugby Cup, Zach Kibirige marked his birthday with a hat-trick in Newcastle’s 22-22 draw with Exeter. You can see one of the tries here…

Jordan Olowofela didn’t have the same fortune in Leicester’s 29-21 defeat by Saracens…

Loughborough Lightning lead the way in the Tyrrells Premier 15s with seven straight wins – they are the only unbeaten team – while Worcester Valkyries are still without a victory…

It was a big weekend for Uruguay lock Rodrigo Capo Ortega, who equalled the Top 14 appearances record when playing for Castres…

Next week we’ll bring you the big talking points from the first weekend of autumn Internationals in Europe.

