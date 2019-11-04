The Springboks won several of the prestigious awards the day after their World Cup victory.

South Africa Clean Up At World Rugby Awards

It has turned out to be quite the 2019 for South African rugby. A day after the Springboks had totally outplayed and dominated the English in the Rugby World Cup Final, the men in green took home several prestigious trophies at the World Rugby Awards in Japan.

Of course they won the Team of the Year honour and Rassie Erasmus took home the Coach of the Year award.

Pieter-Steph du Toit managed to beat out England’s Tom Curry, Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones, New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, United States hooker Joe Taufetee and team-mate Cheslin Kolbe to win the men’s 15’s Player of the Year award. He follows in the steps of Johnny Sexton, Beauden Barrett and Dan Carter.

In the women’s game, Emily Scarratt was awarded the 15s Player of the Year trophy with players like Jessy Tremouliere, Portia Woodman, Sarah Hunter and Kendra Cocksedge taking it home in years gone by.

“We got professional contracts that gave some of the girls that had not been part of the sevens team the chance to train full-time. As everyone knows that makes such a huge difference,” said Scarratt.

“We don’t chase after individual accolades in a team sport, but it’s pretty cool for sure.”

Romain Ntamack won the Breakthrough Player of the Year award and TJ Perenara won Try of the Year thanks to his acrobatic effort against Namibia.

Additionally several legends of the game were inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame including Richie McCaw, Graham Henry, Shiggy Konno, Os du Randt, Peter Fatialofa, and Diego Ormaechea.

Other awards from the night:

World Rugby Referee of the Year: Wayne Barnes

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Players of the Year: Ruby Tui

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Players of the Year: Jerry Tuwai

IRP Special Merit Award: Jamie Heaslip

Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service: Bernard Lapasset

Award for Character: City of Kamaishi

