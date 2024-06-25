South Africa v Ireland referee change due to personal reasons

There has been a change in several officiating teams for this summer's games

South Africa v Ireland referee Angus Gardner has withdrawn from the two-Test series because of personal reasons.

The Australian was due to officiate the matches which are taking place on 6 and 13 July. World Rugby have announced Luke Pearce will replace Gardner for the series. It has led to a reshuffle in officiating teams in other matches as Pearce was due to be a assistant referee for other games.

Read more: Summer fixtures

World Rugby’s statement read: “World Rugby has confirmed that Angus Gardner (Australia) has withdrawn from officiating duties for the two-test series between South Africa and Ireland for personal reasons.

“The Australian will be replaced by Luke Pearce (England) as referee for the first test and also as assistant referee for the second test. As a consequence of the change, there are also further amendments to the appointments, including Christophe Ridley (England), replacing Pearce as assistant referee for Japan v Georgia on 13 July.”

The governing body went on to confirm other changes.

George Myers has been appointed as an assistant referee for Japan v Georgia on 13 July. As a result, Marcus Playle is replacing Myers as an assistant referee for Tonga v Italy on 12 July.

Summer Tests have already got underway. Three games were played on 22 June with the first seeing England beat Japan 52-17 in Tokyo.

Wales then played South Africa at Twickenham because it is a home Springboks fixture and the Rugby World Cup holders selected the venue. South Africa beat Warren Gatland’s side 41-13.

The home of English rugby then hosted a game between the Barbarians and Fiji. The invitational team came away with the win in a 45-32 victory.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.