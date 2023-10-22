The flanker is heard asking what to do about the foul-mouthed slur "white c***" being used

Around the half-hour mark of South Africa’s from-behind win over England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final, England flanker Tom Curry was heard over referee Ben O’Keeffe’s microphone asking about what he should do if opposition hooker Bongi Mbonambi used a racial slur against him.

As Owen Farrell prepared to kick a penalty on the 23 minute, live audio picked up the English flanker asking O’Keeffe: “Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c***, what do I do?”

Asked about the incident in the post-match media zone, Curry confirmed that “Yeah”, Mbonambi had said something to him. But when pushed for more details, added “No, it doesn’t need to be talked about” and “Listen, I’m not talking about it now.”

Mbonambi, the sole specialist hooker in the South Africa squad, who played the full 80 minutes of the semi-final and finished the game as Springboks captain, also appeared to refuse to shake Curry’s hand after the game.

There is a 24-hour window after the final whistle for England to refer any incidents to the match citing commissioner – who then has a further 12 hours to assess any evidence before making a decision.

Springboks forwards coach Deon Davids said he was “not aware of any comment” in a press conference on Sunday, while World Rugby have declined to comment while the citing window remains open.

In World Rugby’s regulations, any abuse based on “religion, colour, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation” is prohibited – which would cover any use of a racial slur.

World Rugby’s regulations permit replacing a player who is banned. Mbonambi’s only cover at hooker, as it stands, are converted back-rowers Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden.

There is no news yet of any citings from the semi-final.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.